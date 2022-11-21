J.Crew

Fair Isle Mockneck Pullover Sweater

$98.00 $49.00

Product Details This festive, intricate knit was born on the Shetland island of, you guessed it, Fair Isle in Northern Scotland. Since then, it's gained fans in everyone from après-skiiers to holiday-party attendees. This sweater features a cozy, relaxed fit and a mockneck for extra warmth. Plus, it was crafted at a Fair Trade Certified™ factory that provides additional income and better conditions for the people who work there. 70% polyamide/30% lambswool. Hand wash. Import. Select stores. Item BM179.