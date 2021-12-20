Encircled

Fair Crewneck Tee

C$54.00

Buy Now Review It

At Encircled

Ethical, sustainable and completely classic. The Fair Crew Neck Tee is made from an ultra-soft, sustainable blend of rayon from bamboo and organic cotton and features a slim-fit that hits at the hip. Ethically-made in Canada, this top is a better basic you’ll be wearing on repeat. A classic crew-neck with a slim fit - great for layering or wearing solo. Made from an ultra-soft, sustainable blend of rayon from bamboo and organic cotton that’s knit and dyed in Toronto. Shirt length hits at the hip so it can be worn fully tucked, french tucked, or untucked. Ethically produced in Canada. Luxuriously soft, eco-friendly Rayon from Bamboo is made from a renewably sourced fiber. Like organic cotton, it is also grown without pesticides and is biodegradable. This fabric is knit and dyed in Toronto, Canada.