Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
BaubleBar
Faidra Resin Drop Earrings
$34.00
$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At BaubleBar
Materials Acetate, brass wire. Shiny gold plating. Closure Threader Allergy Information Hypoallergenic
Need a few alternatives?
Roxanne Assoulin
Gold-tone Swarovski Crystal Clip Earrings
£160.00
£96.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Notte Jewelry
I Miss You Too Earrings
$60.00
from
Notte Jewelry
BUY
Leigh Miller
Gold-plated Pearl, Amethyst And Glass Earrings
$280.00
$168.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Jiwinaia
Celeste Drop Earrings
$198.00
$138.60
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from BaubleBar
BaubleBar
Alette Ring
$42.00
$26.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Robin Pearl Headband
$42.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Spillo 18k Gold Vermeil Safety Pin Earrings
$52.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Necklace Set
$48.00
$36.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
More from Earrings
Roxanne Assoulin
Gold-tone Swarovski Crystal Clip Earrings
£160.00
£96.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Notte Jewelry
I Miss You Too Earrings
$60.00
from
Notte Jewelry
BUY
P D Paola
Giselle Gold Earrings
£65.00
from
P D Paola
BUY
Soko
Tulla Outline Threader Earrings
$68.00
from
Soko
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted