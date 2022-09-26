JW PEI

Fae Top Handle Crossbody

$89.00

At JW PEI

The JW PEI FAE Top-Handle Crossbody is dressed in croc-embossed vegan leather with gorgeous hardware and a removable shoulder strap. The unique material combination gives this animal-free small bag a leather-like patina that gets better with time. Category: Top-handle bag Material: Vegan Leather Leather type: Snake-Embossed Disclosure: Magnetic Snap Closure Season: 2022 Spring Compartment: 1 big compartment Side pockets: 1 Interior Pocket, 1 Zipping Pocket Strap: 1 Handle Strap , 1 Shoulder Strap , Detachable (Unadjustable) Hardware: Gold Hardware Lining: PU Fashion keywords: Croc-Embossed, Top Handle, Animal Free, Cruelty Free Bag Dimensions: 7.4'' W × 6.9'' H × 3.1'' D (18.8cm x 17.5cm x 8cm) Shoulder Strap Drop: 17.3'' (44 cm) Handle Drop: 3.5'' (9cm)