AllSaints

Fae Lace-up Boot

$415.00 $290.50

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Hiking boot, but different. The lace-up AllSaints™ Fae Boot is constructed from soft leather upper with a thick platform sole, padded collar in a quilt design and shearling lining. The combat-hiker boot is detailed with metal hardware and red laces. Lightly padded leather footbed. Textured rubberized outsole.