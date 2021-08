Phase Eight

Fae Gingham Culotte

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Phase Eight

Studio 8 by Phase Eight: Premium plus size style. These stylish gingham culottes are designed to sit high on the waist and closes with a single button fastening. Pair with our Una gingham top for a coordinated day look. Model wears UK size 18 and is 5'7/174cm Regular Fit