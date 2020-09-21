The Source Unknown

Faded Line Extra Long Jeans, Dark Grey

$96.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Source Unknown

100% Cotton Wide Leg Hi Rise Jeans with Faded Lines at Sides Washed Effect Side Front Pockets Two Back Pockets Front Zip & Metal Button Closure Model Height: 5’ 7” (176cm) and wearing a size M Machine Wash Cold Thigh 13.8" Knee 11.5" Inseam 32.5" Front Rise 13.5" (With Band) Bottom Rise 16" (With Band) Hem 9.5" S: Waist 27.5" Hip 40" M: Waist 29.5" Hip 42"