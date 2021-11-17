ColourPop

They finally did it, ColourPop's rainbow mega Fade Into Hue Eyeshadow Palette is here! This fantasyland of abstract colours features a mixture of sparkling metallics, blinged-out Pressed Glitters, and the richest mattes. One palette can really do it all. Highly pigmented shadow that applies evenly and feels ultra-velvety and silky. This long wearing formula contains a unique combination of softer powders which adheres easily to the eyes, gives a soft focus effect, and blends smoothly and evenly. Finish: Metallic, matte, glitter, matte sparkle Shade: Pinks, oranges, yellows, greens, blues, purples Shades: Fantasyland: Icy metallic baby pink Lovecraft: Mid-tone warm pink Prismatic: Mid-tone pink glitter with rainbow pinpoints Atelier: Bright hot pink with hot pink pearl Paradise: Vivid hot red pink Treasure: Soft matte peach So Precious: Warm peach glitter with a gold and green duochrome shift Art Deco: Vivid yellow orange with gold pearl Retro Dream: True metallic coral Love + Warhol: Neon matte coral with silver pearl Lucky Charm: Opal gold glitter with teal and gold pinpoints Big Smile: Pastel yellow with silver pearl Shine Bright: Metallic butter-y yellow Bonus Points: Matte warm yellow Abstract: Matte primary yellow Designer: Matte chartreuse with blue pinpoints Pose: Metallic icy lime Dyed Up: Matte kelly green Haute: Metallic soft emerald green with gold pinpoints Bold Type: Matte deep teal Take It Easel: Pastel matte baby blue Kaleidoscope: Pale blue glitter with pinpoints of teal, blue, and purple glitter Hot Copic: Metallic blue with a teal and purple duochrome shift Watermark: Vivid cerulean blue with silver pearl Iconic: Matte cobalt blue Express: Pale metallic lilac with a pink duochrome shift Selfie: Cool matte lavender with silver pearl Majestic: Bright matte violet Nouveau: True metallic purple Zeitgeist: Matte eggplant