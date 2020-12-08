Florence Peake

Factual Actual 1 By Florence Peake

At Somerset House

Artwork year: 2020 Print description: Part of a series of large-scale paintings made on residency at La Becque, Switzerland 2020. In this series Peake works on the horizontal to draw around the outline of their own body as they move. Peake then adds in layers that recall the sensorial and imagined affects of kin aesthetic attention during the movement. The painting gathers the action of multiple bodies/multiple sensations expressed within one action- imagined and factual. The actualisation of the internal experience is prioritised. Original work Acrylic and oil pigment on paper. Each edition is limited to 100, hand-numbered and accompanied by a signed letter of authenticity from the artist. 50% of all proceeds after production go directly to the artist, with the remaining 50% going to Somerset House Trust to support the Young Talent Fund. Print size: A2: 420 x 594mm Copyright: Florence Peake Artist Profile A2 Giclée Prints | Hand-numbered archival reproduction on 255gsm Somerset Velvet pure cotton rag | Rolled in pH neutral, acid-free tissue paper | Packaged in 100mm diameter, 550mm length matt black tube.