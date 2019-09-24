Simple

Simple Facial Wipes Cleansing

Gentle cleansers refresh, nourish skinRemoves waterproof mascaraWith pro-vitamin B5 . Gently cleanses skin of impurities and unclogs pores, in the convenience of a facial wipe Instantly refreshes and hydrates your face leaving skin feeling clean and refreshed Contain no artificial colors, no perfume, no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin Leave no greasy residue New aqua-lock , prevents the wipes from drying out so even the last wipe is as fresh as the first Dermatologically tested and approved. Everyday cleansing can be harsh on skin. Simple Kind to Skin Cleansing Facial Wipes are merciless on makeup yet softer than silk, designed for sensitive skin. The improved cleansing facial wipes are made of softer than silk fibers, gentle cleansers, purified water and skin-loving ingredients such as Vitamin B5 and Vitamin E. It lifts away dirt, grease, impurities and makeup effectively, even waterproof mascara, while instantly hydrating your skin. Does not dry out, irritate skin, or leave residue. Skin is left feeling thoroughly clean, fresh and instantly hydrated. The new improved packaging incorporates the aqua-lock technology which helps prevent the cleansing facial wipes from drying out so every wipe stays fresh and effective, even the last one. Convenient and quick-to-use, these facial wipes are indispensable addition to any makeup bag, gym kit and bathroom to give a gentle cleanse or touch-up for naturally healthy-looking skin every day, wherever you are.