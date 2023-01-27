Colorfarm

Facial Steamer

Facial Steamer

Nano-Ionic Steam Purify Light --- A new nano-ionic facial steamer is equipped with a purify light inside, which can convert 100% pure water into nano-sized water molecules, reach your skin with purest and most effective condition. Help you clean the dirt and impurities of your skin. 20X Penetration --- It only takes 10 seconds to produce ultra-fine nano-sized steam particles. It is 20x more effective in penetrating the skin. Deeply moisturize, make your face rosy and delicate. 15Mins Golden Time --- This facial steamer allows you to enjoy 15 minutes of skincare golden time, this is the best time limit. It should not be too a long or too short a time, otherwise, it will have a bad effect on the skin, not enough hydration or steaming for too long can cause skin injury. Professional Facial Care --- You can use a ionic humidifier steamer to solve different skin problems and enjoy a home spa. Improve the absorption rate of the skincare products you use. It will no noise is generated when you used it, which can enjoy relaxing, spa-like facial sauna treatments at home with nano steam. High Evaluation --- In order to ensure safe use, our facial steamer have been tested to applicable standards and obtain UL certification. It has nice appearance and petal-like nozzle. Attractively packaged to make a great gift for girlfriends, wife, mothers and other loved ones.