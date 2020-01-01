Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Mario Badescu
Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs And Rosewater
$7.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
Mario Badescu's Facial Spray With Aloe, Herb and Rosewater is a refreshing, hydrating mist to use anywhere anytime.
Need a few alternatives?
Emma Hardie
Plump & Glow Hydrating Facial Mist
C$76.00
from
Emma Hardie
BUY
promoted
Heritage Store
Rosewater Spray
$10.29
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Heritage Store
Rosewater Spray
C$9.39
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Acwell
Licorice Ph Balancing Essence Mist
$24.00
$20.40
from
Soko Glam
BUY
More from Mario Badescu
Mario Badescu
Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs & Rosewater, 4 Fl Oz
$7.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Mario Badescu
Facial Spray Duo
$14.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Mario Badescu
Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Eye Cream
$18.00
$14.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Mario Badescu
Drying Lotion
$17.00
$13.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Skin Care
Summer Fridays
Overtime Mask
$44.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Wald Berlin
Advent Calendar
€79.90
€39.95
from
Wald Berlin
BUY
Indie Lee
Discovery Kit
$29.00
$23.20
from
Credo
BUY
Rodin Olio Lusso
Face Oil Lavender
$89.00
$53.40
from
Credo
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted