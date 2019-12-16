Mario Badescu

Facial Spray Duo

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

Product Description This set includes (1) 4 Oz Bottle of Our Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater and (1) 4 Oz Bottle of Our Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber & Green Tea. The Aloe Herbs & Rosewater is a refreshing, hydrating mist to use anywhere anytime. Simply formulated with fragrant herbal extracts and rosewater for a pleasant, pick me up for dehydrated, tight and uncomfortable skin. Spray your day and night creams for a boost of hydration or use it to set makeup or spray on dry hair throughout the day. Safe for all skin types. Gentle, non-irritating. The Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea invigorates dull, tired skin with an infusion of Cucumber and Peppermint Essential Waters. This facial mist delivers a cooling boost of hydration as Green Tea provides powerful antioxidant protection – leaving the skin feeling refreshed and revitalized. HOW TO USE: Mist onto face, neck, or hair as needed. Use it to infuse more hydration before or after applying moisturizer, as a pick-me-up on the go, or post-makeup application to give skin a dewy finish. If product gets into eyes, rinse well with water. Brand Story Simple, gentle, effective skin care is our philosophy—and for that we’ve earned the reputation of being an editor favorite and celebrity go-to worldwide. MARIO BADESCU SKIN CARE IS SKIN CARE FOR ALL.