These FAB Facial Radiance Pads help smooth and brighten skin in a swipe. These wipes combine Licorice Root, Lemon Peel, Indian Gooseberry and Cucumber to help tone and brighten skin, while AHA’s help exfoliate to reveal a smoother, glowier-looking complexion with regular use. These pads are also gentle enough for all skin types and daily use, even for sensitive skin. What are the key features and benefits of the FIRST AID BEAUTY Facial Radiance Pads? Easy to use- simply wipe across the cheeks, chin and forehead Helps exfoliate, tone and brighten the look of skin. Creates a smooth canvas for flawless makeup application. Gentle enough for daily use Helps combat dullness and uneven texture Free from fragrance, oil, parabens, sulphate, nuts, soy and gluten Vegan friendly Non-comodogenic Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive 60 pads What are the key ingredients in the FIRST AID BEAUTY Facial Radiance Pads? Glycolic & Lactic Acids: Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHA’s) that exfoliate skin and help it appear brighter and improve texture Lemon Peel: Helps brighten skin’s appearance Cucumber Water: Helps cool and soothe skin Indian Gooseberry: Helps tone skin Licorice Root and Feverfew: Rich in antioxidants, they help protect skin from environmental aggressors How do I use the FIRST AID BEAUTY Facial Radiance Pads? Start with clean, dry skin. Wipe the pad across the face, neck and décolleté, avoiding the eye area. Can be used 7 days a week.