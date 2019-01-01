CeraVe

Facial Moisturizing Lotion Am/pm Bundle

$27.14

Buy Now Review It

This is the all day bundle pack from CeraVe that includes Facial Moisturizing Lotion AM and Facial Moisturizing Lotion PM. Both products help repair, restore, and maintain a protective skin barrier. In addition, both products help repair damaged skin and maintain the skin's natural protective function with ingredients not commonly found in other moisturizers. Their patented Multivesicular Emulsion (MVE) technology releases theses ingredients over time, penetrating deep into the skin to hydrate and nourish.