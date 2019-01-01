CeraVe

Facial Moisturising Lotion Spf25

£12.00

Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 25 provides UV protection while helping to restore the protective skin barrier. This lightweight, non-greasy lotion, with 3 essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, provides all day hydration after just one use. Fragrance free formula is suitable for sensitive skin. Specifically formulated to moisturise sensitive skin that is normal to dry and exposed to UV rays. Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Sunscreen provides protection against UVA and UVB rays while the formula hydrates, while helping restore and maintains the protective skin barrier of the face. Features and Benefits: - Lightweight, moisturising face lotion with broad spectrum SPF 25, for all-day hydration. - Utilises patented MVE® delivery technology to help replenish ceramides and deliver controlled, long lasting hydration. - Locks in moisture for up to 24 hour hydration - With 3 essential ceramides to help restore skin's natural barrier. - Spreads easily and dries with a clear finish Suitable for normal to dry skin, and sensitive skin. Fragrance free.