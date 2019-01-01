CeraVe

Facial Moisturising Lotion

£12.00 £8.00

Quench thirsty skin with CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion No SPF, a lightweight and silky face cream that provides up to 24 hours of hydration. Helping to strengthen and restore the natural skin barrier to prevent moisture loss, the lotion uses three naturally occurring ceramides and Hyaluronic Acid to soothe any sensitivity and leave skin calm, comfortable and ultra-healthy. Suitable for normal to dry skin types. Fragrance-free. Non-comedogenic.