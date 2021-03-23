Sukin

Facial Moisturiser Pump

£7.95

Our Signature Facial Moisturiser is our most loved moisturiser and is the perfect all rounder! It is a hydrating cream, that nourishes and softens skin through a beautiful blend of Rosehip, Avocado, Sesame Seed and Jojoba Oils. Soothing Aloe Vera refreshes the skin, while Wheat Germ and Vitamin E assist with improving texture and protecting the skin’s moisture barrier. Your skin will be left feeling nourished, smooth and healthy. TIP: If your skin is feeling a little drier than normal, add in a few drops of your favourite oil into your moisturiser.