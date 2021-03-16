Nicole Caroline

Facial Ice Sphere Kit

The easiest way to reduce inflammation, as well as under-eye and facial puffiness, help control acne severity, and calm and cool skin, all while giving yourself a facial like experience in your own home, in as little as 1 minute! Icing is one of Nicole's favorite facial techniques, and over the years, she has developed multiple recipes for different skintypes and uses. She wanted to take all the guess work out of it for you and has put together her favorite recipes and included them with your purchase! (6 treatments in total, plus funnel) You will also receive her EXCLUSIVE PROPRIETARY BLEND which is a powerhouse of skin loving ingredients including Peptides, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, Rose Hip, Collagen (Plus alot more!) as well as some fun and new ways to use your "Facial Ice Sphere"TM to make your skin absolutely glow! Meant to be a fun and be an amazing feeling addition to your already existing skincare routine!