Neutrogena

Facial Cleansing Towelette Singles

$6.49 $5.73

20-count of individually wrapped pre-moistened Neutrogena Make up Remover Face Wipe Singles. Individually wrapped facial cleansing Towelettes are perfectly protected so you always have a fresh and effective wipe for complete cleansing and makeup removal Makeup remover Towelettes work to dissolve all traces of dirt, oil and makeup on skin, for superior cleansing and makeup removing power at your fingertips Removes 99% of makeup—even stubborn waterproof mascara—with these eye makeup remover wipes which are specially formulated to be gentle on the eyes, so they're suitable for contact lens wearers Single-use wipes are disposable and thoroughly cleanse skin gently and leave behind no heavy residue, so there's no need to rinse. Plus, they're great to use in a daily beauty or skin care routine for a refreshing self-care experience anywhere Facial cleansing wet wipes are soft and feature an alcohol-free formula to cleanse while also being gentle on the face, and are ophthalmologist, dermatologist, and allergy-tested Remove makeup in one easy step with Neutrogena Make up Remover Face Wipe Singles. These individually wrapped soft and gentle pre-moistened facial cleansing Towelettes effectively dissolve all traces of dirt, oil and makeup—even waterproof mascara—gently for clean, fresh looking skin every day. Our makeup remover washes away dirt, oil, and bacteria and features an effective formula that leaves skin thoroughly clean with no heavy residue, so there's no need to rinse. Perfect for travel, work, the gym and on-the-go for complete makeup removal or instant refreshing. Neutrogena Cleansing Single-Use Towelettes are free of alcohol and are also ophthalmologist-, dermatologist-, and allergy-tested. Use these makeup cleansing wet wipes as part of your daily beauty or skin care routine for a refreshing self-care experience anywhere.