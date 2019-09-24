Burt's Bees

Facial Cleansing Oil With Coconut & Argan Oils

$15.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Burt's Bees Facial Cleansing Oil with Coconut & Argan Oils is formulated with a unique blend of natural moisturizers, including Coconut and Argan Oils. These natural oils combined help keep skin soft, clean, and beautifully nourished. Antioxidant rich ingredients, this facial cleanser gently removes dirt and make-up without leaving an oily residue. It is dermatologist-tested and clinically shown to cleanse and soften skin, naturally. It is 100% natural with no parabens, phthalates, petrolatum or SLS.