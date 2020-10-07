Vanity Planet

Facial Cleansing Brush Ultimate Skin Spa

THE ULTIMATE SKIN SPA: Wash your face at an entirely different level, our Ultimate Skin spa facial cleansing brush helps you gently and thoroughly remove hard-to-get dirt, makeup, and debris. Your skin is left clean, smooth, and ready to absorb masks, serums, and moisturizer. DUAL SPEED SETTING: Dual-speed control allows you to customize your skincare routine based on your skin's needs. It works with your favorite cleanser along with the lightweight spin brush suitable for all skin types. Cruelty free 3 INTERCHANGEABLE BRUSH HEADS: The Ultimate Skin Spa kit includes one Daily Cleansing Facial Brush with ultra-soft, nylon bristles, to gently lift away dead skin cells for naturally glowing skin. One Exfoliating Facial Brush made of durable, nylon bristles to remove deep-seated dirt and debris from the lower layers of skin. One Silicone Brush with flexible bristles, great for cleansing dry and sensitive skin, while providing exfoliation for all skin types. BATTERY POWERED, WATER RESISTANT, TRAVEL READY: Customized for your convenience, it comes with a water-resistant handle for use in the shower; do not submerge in water. The device is cordless that operates for months on two AA batteries (not included) and is completely portable. It includes hard, protective water-resistant case, ideal for storage and travel. CARE INSTRUCTION: Rinse your brush head thoroughly after each use. If it is discolored from makeup or debris, clean with warm, soapy water, and allow to dry. Clean the base and handle once a week with a slightly damp cloth. Replace brush heads every 2-3 months. Daily Cleansing, Exfoliating, and Silicone Brush Heads are available. The first time you wash your face with the Vanity Planet Ultimate Skin Spa Facial Cleansing Brush will feel like the first time you’ve ever truly washed your face! OK, so maybe that’s a slight exaggeration, but if you haven’t tried it yet, it’s time for an upgrade! What feels like a year’s worth of dirt and debris will be gently but thoroughly buffed away, leaving nothing but smoo