Details Whether you are on-the-go or a beginner to contouring, Master the perfect V-shaped face with Maybelline New York's easy-to-use Facestudio Master Contour V-Shape Duo Stick. Contour and highlight your face in 2 easy steps. Define your cheekbones by contouring with the darker side and highlight the tops of your cheekbones with the lighter side. A flawless contour has never been easier to achieve with our 2-in-1 contour and highlighter stick. Create the illusion of structure and lift with the creamy matte formula that blends easily to the skin. The easy-to-glide contour and highlighter stick is available in 3 shades developed for light, medium and dark skin tones. 2-in-1 contour and highlighter stick Contour and highlight face in two easy steps Create the illusion of structure and lift The creamy matte formula blends easily to skin Available in 3 shades developed by skin tone Step 1: Apply dark shade along the jawline and hallows of the cheeks and blend well. Step 2: Apply light shade to the high points of the face, like the tops of cheeks and bridge of nose, and blend well. © Maybelline New York Warnings Ingredients Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Polyethylene, Methyl Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Phenyl Trimethicone, Nylon-12, Diisostearyl Malate, Silica, Ozokerite, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Aqua (Water), Zinc PCA, Propylene Carbonate, Caprylyl Glycol, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, May Contain +, -: CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499, CI 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), Mica Shipping This product can be shipped to a Walgreens store for FREE This product has no shipping restrictions. Shipping Weight (in lbs): 0.07 Product in inches (LxWxH): 1.0x 1.0x 3.45 Item Code: 944171 UPC: 04155448191 From the manufacturer Keep Reading