Facebook 10-inch Portal With Alexa Built-in

$179.00

At Bed Bath & Beyond

Details The Portal from Facebook offers smart video calling with Alexa Built-in, and so much more. Smart Camera automatically pans and zooms to keep up with the action. Smart Sound enhances the voice of whoever is talking while minimizing background noise. Smart Camera and Smart Sound Smart Camera pans, zooms and widens automatically, so you can move and talk freely while always staying in frame Smart Sound enhances voices while minimizing unwanted background noise Story Time and AR Effects With Story Time, you can bring your children’s favorite stories to life with music, animation and AR effects Bring even more fun to calls with AR masks and more. Works with Messenger and WhatsApp Easily video call friends and family on smartphones or tablets using Messenger or WhatsApp Add up to 3 people to a group call with WhatsApp, or 7 with Messenger Alexa Built-in Enjoy voice control of your favorite music, watch the news, control your smart home, get the weather, set a timer and more. Just ask. Superframe When you're not in a call, Portal can display photos from Facebook, Instagram and your phone’s camera roll, give you birthday reminders and show you when friends are available to connect Privacy Clear and simple settings mean you're always in control You can easily disable the camera and microphone, and video calls are always encrypted Adaptive Screen Portal’s display automatically adapts to ambient lighting and color, so your photos will look great in any light WhatsApp only available on smartphones. Additional account registration and fees may apply. Includes: Power cord Quick smart guide Includes: Power cord Quick smart guide Measures 7.03" H x 10.23" W x 5.56" H (landscape) Cord measures 6' Weighs 3.8 lb. 1-year limited manufacturer's warranty Imported Model 899-00080-01 White; 899-00080-02 Black skuId : 69271779