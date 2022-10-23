Cetaphil

Hydrating Gentle Skin Cleanser For Dry To Normal Sensitive Skin

$16.99 $13.97

CETAPHIL GENTLE SKIN CLEANSER: Clinically proven to cleanse while hydrating ; providing 48 hours of hydration when wiped off versus rinsing IDEAL FOR DRY TO NORMAL ; SENSITIVE SKIN: Hydrates and soothes as it cleanses ; preserving skin's moisture barrier ; even after repeat washes NEW AND IMPROVED INGREDIENT BLEND: Now with hydrating glycerin and skin essential vitamins B5 (panthenol) and B3 (niacinamide) DEVELOPED FOR EVEN THE MOST SENSITIVE SKIN: The hypoallergenic ; non-comedogenic formula is free of fragrances ; parabens and sulfates DERMATOLOGIST RECOMMENDED for Sensitive Skin