Cold Picnic

Face To Face Knit Blanket

$210.00

At Cold Picnic

Our STUDENT DESIGNER CAPSULE COLLECTION is now available for holiday preorder! We are thrilled to introduce this year’s designs from our second annual knit blanket collection highlighting Black talent. These knit blankets are the winning submissions selected from entries by Black students interested in pursuing a career in art and design. They will be available to preorder through December 25 and both artists will receive 100% of the profits from the sales of their blankets. She Gaan A Merca by Imani McIntosh and Face to Face by Neena Bui are rich, beautiful designs, each exploring cultural and artistic identity through history and symbols. The blankets are currently in production, knitted by a small, family owned factory in the US using recycled cotton and polyester yarn. First orders will be able to ship out in a couple weeks. Remaining orders will ship out in January. OKEO-TEX certified 80% recycled cotton / 20% polyester yarn Available in size 50”x 60”