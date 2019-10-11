Tarte

Face Tape Foundation

$39.00

WHAT IT IS A BRAND-NEW formula inspired by our iconic shape tape™ concealer, this hypoallergenic, longwearing, full coverage foundation mattifies, hydrates & brightens your appearance. We’ve bottled up your skin-smoothing filters, selfie settings & Instagram feedback to create the foundation of your dreams. PLUS, this baby comes in 50 shades with 5 undertones. WHAT IT DOES hypoallergenic, longwearing, full coverage with a natural matte finish transfer-proof, waterproof & sweatproof to keep you flawless through work & play snow mushroom extract, apple fruit extract & hyaluronic acid hydrate & brighten appearance pair with shape tape contour concealer for double the perfection Always formulated without: Parabens • Mineral Oil • Phthalates • Triclosan • Sodium Lauryl Sulfate • Gluten