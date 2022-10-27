Tarte

Face Tape™ Foundation

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tarte

Details WHAT IT IS A full-coverage foundation without the full feel! WHAT IT DOES nourishing, natural matte finish never looks dry tape technology™ helps smooth texture & blur the appearance of pores, fine lines & wrinkles covers redness, age spots & blemishes transfer-proof, waterproof & sweatproof plays best with shape tape™ concealer CLINICAL RESULTS** vegan tarte 12-hour power™ dermatologist tested transfer-proof waterproof sweatproof **based on a clinical study of 33 subjects TARTELETTE™ TESTED* 100% said it helped minimize the look of pores 100% said it covered dark spots, redness & imperfections 97% said it helped skin look smoother 97% said it felt comfortable & gentle on skin 94% said it made skin look natural & healthier 94% said it felt nourishing *based on a consumer panel study of 33 subjects SKINVIGORATING™ INGREDIENTS snow mushroom: helps hydrate, reduce inflammation & brighten apple fruit extract: rich in antioxidants to help protect against free-radicals hyaluronic acid: delivers moisture, firmness & suppleness Always formulated without: Parabens • Mineral Oil • Phthalates • Triclosan • Sodium Lauryl Sulfate • Gluten