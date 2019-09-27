Welly

Face Saver Clear Spot Bandages

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

This pack of Face Savers includes 36 spots made for when you want to keep your cuts to yourself. Transparent bandages match your skin tone to allow discrete coverage. Our hydrocolloid pads seal in moisture to promote faster healing while keeping out dirt and germs. This pack of Face Savers includes 36 spots made for when you want to keep your cuts to yourself. Transparent bandages match your skin tone to allow discrete coverage. Our hydrocolloid pads seal in moisture to promote faster healing while keeping out dirt and germs. Our bandages are organized, and each tin is labeled on the side, so you can find what you need, when you need it. Repurpose, reuse, and recycle our stackable tins - the possibilities are endless. When you're ready for anything, everything is possible.andages are organized, and each tin is labeled on the side, so you can find what you need, when you need it. Repurpose, reuse, and recycle our stackable tins - the possibilities are endless. When you're ready for anything, everything is possible.