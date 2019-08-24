Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Esym
Face Mist
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Esym
Featured in 1 story
Soothing Gifts To Give Your Anxious Friend
by
Sara Coughlin
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Diptyque
Baies, Figuier, Roses Mini Candle Set
$105.00
from
Space NK
BUY
DETAILS
Dolce & Gabbana
Light Blue Eau De Toilette Spray 1.6 Oz
$85.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Atelier Cologne
Clémentine California Cologne Pure Perfume Travel Spray
$26.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Pacifica
Persian Rose Roll-on Women's Perfume
$9.59
from
Target
BUY
More from Fragrance
DETAILS
Ariana Grande
Thank U, Next Eau De Parfum
$62.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
L'Artisan Parfumeur
Le Chant De Camargue Eau De Parfum
$165.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DETAILS
Lancôme
Idôle Le Parfum
$96.00
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Jo Malone London
Poppy & Barley Cologne
$140.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Mind
Mental Health Awareness
Halsey On Why Noticing The Warning Signs Is The First Step In Add...
Halsey is known for speaking out about her issues with mental health, rooted in the trauma of sexual assault, her bipolar diagnosis, and suffering a
by
Courtney E. Smith
Mind
Ways To Chill Out On Labor Day Weekend
Put your hands on your shoulders at the base of your neck. Go ahead, do it. If you feel tension there, you’re not alone. Aside from being an issue of
by
Molly Longman
Paid Content
This Is What It Looks Like To Confront Your Trauma
Seeing a therapist in New York City has become so ordinary, it's akin to doing your laundry: It's just something that people do. That said, it's important
by
Us
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted