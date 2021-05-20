Whamz33

Face Mask Storage Case

$12.90

Buy Now Review It

【SAFETY MATERIALS】:Made of food-grade environmental friendly material, Safe and odor-free. Note: Please note that the mask is not included! 【PORTABLE DESIGN】: Thin and lightweight design, easy to carry, help you store disposable masks at any time and put directly in your pocket or backpack.There is a hanging ring on the mask pocket case, you can either carry it in hand 【Suitable size】: Lightweight and compact size, it can store 2-3 masks. Mask pocket case length: 133mm(5.24in); case width: 133mm(5.24in); case thickness:1.4mm(0.55in).Not only suitable for disposable mask and cloth mask ,but also for necklace, earrings, screws, nails and even medicines. 【PROTECTION】: Dust and moisture-proof, not only can storage your face cover to prevent pollution . Also don't worry about how to keep the mask temporarily when eating 【Satisfaction guarantee】 If you have any question or problem about the tiebacks, please contact us. We will reply you in within 24 hours,friendly customer service and U.S. local customer support. Product Feature: 1.Eco-friendly plastic material, dust and moisture proof. 2.Portable thin and light weight design 3.Convenience reserved hang hole for fixed place storage. 4.all kinds of masks can be stored: disposable mask, cloth mask,handmade mask etc. Specifications: Quantity: 5 PACK Face Cover Storage Case Material: PP plastic Size: 13 x 13 x 1.4 cm/ 5.1 x 5.1 x 0.5 inch Color: blue, green, pink, white,black Package includes: 1 x Blue face cover storage case 1 x Green face cover storage case 1 x Pink face cover storage case 1 x White face cover storage case 1 x Black face cover storage case Note: The color might exist slightly difference due to different displays. Please allow slight dimension difference due to hand measurement. The face cover storage cases dose NOT include face cover. If you have any question or problem about the tiebacks, please contact us. We will reply you in within 24 hours,friendly customer service and U.S. local customer support.