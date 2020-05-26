Collina Strada

Face Mask Pink Tie Dye In Partnership With Lipoelastic

$30.00

At Collina Strada

A reusable face mask made of 98% folded Cotton and 2% Elastane. Designed by Lipoelastic and tie-dyed by Collina Strada. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Northeast Nurses Association. Hand tie dyed, each tie dye will vary If you or a loved one is sick and this is out of your price range, please reach out to us directly You will not receive a free face mask with this purchase.