Taouzi

Face Mask Lanyard Strap

$8.98

Buy Now Review It

BEADED LANYARD: Includes 5 pieces of bohemian style beaded lanyards, which can be used as mask chains, necklaces, bracelets, and glasses chains. It can blend well with your clothes, hats, glasses and other items. Make you comfortable and unique at the same time. COMFORTABLE： Keep your ears comfortable and relax your breathing. You can share this gift with your kids and friends, they are versatile and beautiful. EASY TO WEAR： Fix the hook of the neck strap to a suitable product like a spectacle frame, slide it on the head and put it on. You can put the neck strap on your chest to release your hands without affecting other activities and preventing loss. SCOPE OF USE: Reusable beaded neck chain lanyard, suitable for various occasions: students back to school, sports activities, shopping, outings, leisure and work. Use with other products: face coverings, glasses, hats and many kinds of daily necessities. MATERIAL SELECTION: Made of glass and stone, 70 cm long, suitable for men and women，girls kids lanyard. The bohemian beaded lanyard is ideal for men and women. It is suitable for women, girls, boys, social workers, etc.