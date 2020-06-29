KKCo

Face Mask In Red Check

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At KKCo

Made in Los Angeles Double layer fabric Deadstock cotton fabric Slit for a filter insert Wire at top to contour nose 1/8" elastic in "scrunchie" tunnel for ear straps Can also be worn around the wrist or in hair when not in use *Note: Each garment was individually hand dyed so each one is unique and will have slight color variances* Wash mask either by hand or in the washing machine using cool water - lay flat to dry. CDC recommends to wash after each use. Due to health concerns, all masks are final sale Each purchase helps us continue to make masks for protesters Size & Fit One Size 7 1/2" x 2" (5 1/2" at center when pleats are expanded) 8" elastic PATENT PENDING