nugg

Face Mask Combo Pack Of 6 Gel Face Masks

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

Enjoy this ultimate facial mask kit for beautiful skin. Face mask combo pack includes 6 single-serve natural gel face mask pods for multiple skin types. 4 of the masks in the set are multiple winners of the ALLURE Best of Beauty award. All face masks are produced in the USA with a soothing aloe juice base and with Natural Oil Dispersion Technology that avoids the use of chemical emulsifiers to help enhance your skin barrier function. The masks are manufactured with over 93% natural ingredients and without mineral oil, parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrances and colors making them gentle enough for all skin types.