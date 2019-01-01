Olay

Face Mask By Olay Magnemasks Infusion - Korean Skin Care Inspired Deep Hydration, Rejuvenating Face Mask For Fine Lines & Sagging Skin

Discover new depths of ingredient infusion with the Magnemasks Infusion Rejuvenating Facial Mask Starter Kit inspired by Korean skin care. This leave-on mask treatment infuses anti-aging ingredients with magnetic polarity, so your skin gets more of the good stuff. The starter kit includes one jar of the Rejuvenating Mask and one Magnetic Infuser tool. The potent, anti-aging mask is a rich gel packed with two incredible ingredients with magnetic character, pentapeptide and niacin amide, that penetrate to restore elasticity, reduce the look of wrinkles and visibly firm skin. The Magnetic Infuser is designed to massage, target and push ingredients deep into skin's surface. For quick, intensive results, incorporate this overnight mask treatment into your weekly regimen two to three times per week. And there's no need to wash it off. This leave-on mask is designed to replace your nightly moisturizer, so you wake up to visibly smooth, firm and plump skin. With magnetic infusion, surface cells at the foundation of your skin are rejuvenated for a spa-like experience and truly ageless results.