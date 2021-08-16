United States
ban.do
Face Mask 3 Pack – Optimism/daisies/pink Super Bloom
$19.95$8.97
At ban.do
Yes, we want to help you take care of yourself, but we also want to help you help others. Right now, you can help take care of those around you by wearing a face mask over your mouth and nose when you go outside. This pack of three reusable non-medical masks has three different colorful designs, secure elastic ear loops, and a sleeve for a filter in each mask. We hope they’ll help bring you joy while you do your part to help flatten the curve.