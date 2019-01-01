Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Face Lace
Face Lace Dazzliner
$13.60
Buy Now
Review It
At Kryolan
A holographic face sticker for the eyes.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Holographic Eyeliners
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Urban Decay
Naked Skin Ultra Definition Loose Finishing Powder
$34.00
from
Urban Decay
BUY
DETAILS
Lancôme
Miracle Cushion Liquid Cushion Compact Foundation
$47.00
from
Lancôme
BUY
DETAILS
Dermablend Professional
Quick-fix Body Foundation Stick
$29.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
Smashbox
Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer
$28.80
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Pop and Suki
Makeup Case
$85.00
from
Pop and Suki
BUY
DETAILS
Clinique
Cliniquefit Workout 24-hour Mascara
$20.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Pop and Suki
Makeup Case
$85.00
from
Pop and Suki
BUY
DETAILS
Glossier Play
Vinylic Lip
$16.00
from
Glossier
BUY
More from Makeup
Beauty
MAC & Benefit Are Making It
So
Easy To Support Planned P...
With the Trump Administration and states like Alabama and Georgia never not proposing rules that could signal the end of abortion access in America as we
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
How To Look Like The Best Version Of Yourself On Your Wedding Day
You spent four months trying to nail down a wedding venue that feels like home (before eventually settling on your own backyard), then three more on the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
I Tried Red Color Corrector On My Undereye Circles — & Now I'...
While I was scrolling through Instagram one day, I came across an influencer wearing a pink sweatshirt that read, "my skin is not a trend." I immediately
by
Thatiana Diaz
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted