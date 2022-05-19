Thread

Face It Complexion Stick

$7.99

At Target

Say hello to your new go-to face product! Face It from Thread Beauty is a weightless, cream complexion stick that includes long-wearing, concentrated coverage in a retractable component for fast and easy medium-full coverage on-the-go. Whether you're in need of a light foundation, contour moment, or concealer coverage, the Face It complexion stick can do it all and with 24 shades to choose from- all humans of color can find their perfect match. Because we like our animals snuggling next to us, snoring their way through lazy Sundays and not caged in a lab, all of our products are 100% cruelty-free. Ingredient List: isostearyl isostearate, decyl isostearate (and) isostearyl isostearate, ethylhexyl palmitate, cera microcristallina, ethylene/propylene copolymer, microcrystalline wax, aluminum starch octenylsuccinate, cyclopentasiloxane, ethylhexyl palmitate, quaternium-90 bentonite, propylene carbonate, bis-diglyceryl polyacyladipate-2, phenoxyethanol, caprylyl glycol, may contain (+/-); titanium dioxide (ci 77891), iron oxides (ci 77491, ci 77492, ci 77499)"