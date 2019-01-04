Search
Products fromShopJewelryEarrings
& Other Stories

Face Dangling Earrings

$19.00$15.00
At & Other Stories
Dangling oval earrings with a face in profile gold toned frame. Length of earrings: 6cm / 2.4 Nickel tested
Featured in 1 story
If You're Going To Shop One Fashion Sale It's This
by Austen Tosone