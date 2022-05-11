MBR Cosmetics

Face Cream Smooth

A rich anti-aging cream with a silky texture. Face Cream Smooth 100 activates all epidermal cell functions without irritating sensitive skin. Benefits Increases the skin’s water-binding capacity Protects against external environmental influences Stimulates the skin’s own defense and immune system Detox on a cellular level Rejuvenates stem cells Stimulates collagen production Provides long term moisture Reduces muscular micro-contractions and the appearance of lines and wrinkles Key Ingredients Syn® Ake – Polypeptide, mimicking the activity of Waglerin 1, found in the venom of the Temple Viper, for a Botox effect. Reduces skin sagging and wrinkles due to neuromuscular blocking compounds. Sila Detox – Candida Saitoana (fermented fungus) extract, that reinforces cell detoxification, contributes to cell and tissue longevity. Minimizes and removes debris from cell membranes, through autophagy (cell detox). Skin is rejuvenated, radiant and illuminated. EverLa Skin™ – Botanical Blend with precious oils, plant proteins and ceramides, vitalizing dormant stem cells, which regenerate and repair the skin tissue. Supports the renewal of the skin’s natural protective layer.