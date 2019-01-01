First Aid Beauty
Face Cleanser
$10.00
At Sephora
It's a simple, no-frills formula that anyone could benefit from, since it's free of common irritants such as fragrances. It's also free of additives, such as parabens and sulfates — because, as any derm will tell you, the more basic the product, the less likely you'll have a negative reaction.
Reviews
“
I even brought two bottles of it with me when I studied abroad.
”
Samantha Sasso
The word "gentle" doesn't cover how comforting, soft, and deep-cleaning this facial wash makes me feel after I rinse. Typically, I clean my face with a micellar water, makeup wipe (when I’m lazy), or cleansing balm; then, I double up and use this now-holy-grail product as a final cleanse. The key part? It’s allergy-tested and safe for someone with temperamental skin, exactly like mine. Goodbye hives, hello calm skin.