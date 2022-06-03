United States
Harry's
Face & Body Shave Set
$10.00
At Harry's
One Harry’s razor blade cartridge designed for your face, one Flamingo razor blade cartridge designed for your body Weighted, ergonomic razor handle with a no-slip grip in a limited-edition colorway 100% of profits donated to The Trevor Project, helping LGBTQ young people in crisis Packaging designed by artist Ohni Lisle Bonus limited-edition shower holder and Pride sticker sheet Our blades are not recommended for head shaving