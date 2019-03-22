Fenty

Face & Body Kabuki Brush

$34.00

At Fenty Beauty

CUSTOM ANGLED DESIGN FOR FACE & BODY. EFFORTLESS BLENDING FOR LIQUID & POWDER FORMULAS. Give it to me quick: A face and body kabuki brush with a custom angled design for blending liquid and powder formulas. Tell me more: Introducing the kabuki off all kabukis - the ultimate makeup buff, born to do it all. Unlike your everyday angled kabuki brush, the Face & Body Kabuki Brush 160 features super soft, synthetic bristles at just the right density, making it perfect for blending both liquid and powder formulas with ease. Custom cut at an angle for extra surface area, the unique brush head was designed to follow your curves for effortless diffusing. Plus, the luxe rounded handle provides comfortable control for a total body-buffing experience - not to mention it looks super chic on your vanity, too. Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free.