Details Quick view Felt tip precision No skipping or dragging Convenient & easy to use Felt Tip Precision No skipping or dragging Convenient & easy to use Dramatic eye definition Made in Italy Store product horizontally for extended product usage. ©Jordana Cosmetics Corp Ingredients Water (Aqua), Acrylates Copolymer, Butylene Glycol, Glycerin, Dipropylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Lignosulfonate, Sodium Laureth-11 Carboxylate, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 80, Alcohol Denat, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Laureth-12 Sulfate, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Propylparaben, EDTA. +/- May Contain: Black 2 (CI 77266), Red 40 Lake (16035) Shipping This product can be shipped to a Walgreens store for FREE This product has no shipping restrictions. Shipping Weight (in lbs): 0.33 Product in inches (LxWxH): 0.35x 0.35x 4.64 Item Code: 540281 UPC: 04106501301
