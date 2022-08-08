The Laundress New York

Fabric Spray Deodorizer

$17.00 $16.19

Buy Now Review It

Product Type:Health Personal Care Item Package Dimension:4.5 " L X 4.5 " W X 6.5 " H Item Package Weight:4.25 lbs Country Of Origin: United States What we love about this nontoxic fabric freshener spray is that it doesn't simply mask odors by adding scent. Its antibacterial properties actually help to lift, neutralize, and remove the source of the odor. While Fabric Fresh Classic can be used on any fabric or surface, it is also effective on outerwear, car interiors, sneakers, and closets and drawers too! Spray to freshen clothing and bedding between washes. Most items labeled "dry clean" are generally launderable. Read the care label to determine the fabric content and wash-ability. When in doubt, test. When an item is labeled "dry clean only," the best way to care for it between launderings is to treat with Fabric Fresh Classic along with a good steamer for freshening and finishing. This product comes in a travel-friendly 2 oz. size ideal for freshening clothing, suitcases, and hotel rooms. It's also handbag-friendly for freshening on the go during the day!