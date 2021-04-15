Baggu

Fabric Loop Mask (set Of 3)

$32.00

Help protect others and yourself. Our 3-pack of reusable face masks are machine washable and made from 100% Organic Quilter’s Cotton. We chose to use quilter’s cotton because its tight weave and thick thread are effective at blocking respiratory droplets while remaining breathable and comfortable to wear. With proper care, these masks can be used over and over again. Be well, BAGGU loves you! ● One size fits most adults ● Adjustable nose wire ● Adjustable ear loops with bead ● Double-layered construction ● Pocket for filter insert (not included) ● Measures 3 ¾" × 8 ½" flat, 7 ½" × 8 ½" expanded ● 5" max ear loop length ● Organic cotton ● Machine washable All masks are final sale and may not be returned or exchanged.