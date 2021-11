Nicole Saldaña

Fabiana Shoe

$390.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nicole Saldaña

the perfect transitional mary-jane with the most delicate bow detailing. buttery soft napa leather upper with a soft almond-shaped round toe. 1.5" heel and .5" plateau in genuine stacked leather. these run a bit small, please size up if you are in between sizes or have a wider foot. made by hand in portugal.