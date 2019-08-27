Bliss

Fabgirl Firm Body Firming & Contouring Cream

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

Our classic and clinically proven full-body firming cream helps visibly reduce the appearance of cellulite and improve the tone and texture of skin with encapsulated caffeine for quick and target delivery. We have poured the expertise behind our spa's fatgirlslim body treatment into this formulation, so you know you'll get spa-worthy results. Bliss believes that happiness is the result of total well-being. From the transformational benefits and wonders of our spas to the powerful skin caring products we offer, everything we do is geared to our one goal of helping you feel beautiful, healthy and happy.