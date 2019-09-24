First Aid Beauty

Fab Skin Lab Retinol Serum 0.25% Pure Concentrate

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum 0.25% Pure Concentrate is a potent retinol formula that helps to diminish fine lines in a small amount of time. With a hyaluronic acid, antioxidant and ceramide blend, this anti-aging serum works to soothe, nourish and calm your skin for a refreshed appearance. Key Ingredients + Benefits:Retinol: helps skin appear more youthful and diminishes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Peptides: chains of amino acids that help smooth skin and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Skin Saver Complex: a signature blend containing hyaluronic acid, colloidal oatmeal, allantoin, aloe, ceramides and vitamins C and E that help protect and boost the overall health of maturing skin. Delivers an effective 0.25% concentration of pure retinol (the gold standard ingredient for helping to restore a youthful appearance). Clinical Studies*:After just 2 weeks: 81% of participants saw an improvement in skin tone and texture. After 8 weeks: 94.6% of participants (half with self-perceived sensitive skin) found FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum gentle and non-irritating. 81% of participants saw improvements in overall skin appearance. 81.1% of participants observed a healthy glow.